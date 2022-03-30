Punjab University Students to Get Scholarships in Russia

Punjab University has signed an MoU with the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia under which the latter will provide scholarships to talented students of Pakistan.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Punjab University Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar and the Pro-Rector Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia, Prof. Dr. Efremova Larissa, signed the MoU on Tuesday.

Addressing the event, VC Punjab University said that the university is striving hard to provide academic opportunities to its students in universities in Russia and Central Asian countries.

Prof. Dr. Efremova Larissa said that the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia aims to promote bilateral academic relations with more Pakistani universities in the coming years.

Head of Peoples’ University’s Office for European and American Countries, Anastasia Gurova, PU Director External Links, Dr. Sobia Khurram, and deans of various faculties of both universities also attended the event.

Also known as RUDN University, Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia is a research university located in Moscow, established in 1960. Currently, the university employs over 5,000 faculty and administrative staff members and has over 21,000 students.

RUDN University is ranked at the 601-800 spot in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, the largest and most diverse international rankings of universities.