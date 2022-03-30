Iceland Cricket Shares a Hilarious Tweet on Pakistan Cricket

Iceland Cricket shared a hilarious post on social media revolving around Pakistan cricket earlier today. On their official Twitter account, Iceland Cricket shared a hilarious Pakistan lineup including ‘Inzamam-ul-Haq’s Bicycle’.

Iceland Cricket shared a throwback post of a match that never existed. However, the fans could not stop laughing at the hilarious Pakistan lineup. Iceland Cricket utilized the hot topics of Pakistan cricket to make a star-studded team that even included Inzamam-ul-Haq’s bicycle.

Fawad Alam and Rahat Ali also found a spot in the eleven by not really being there, while Sarfaraz seemed to have major roles including the crucial task of umpiring and making the tea.

Iceland Cricket expressed a bit of disappointment for not making their Test debut against this imaginary yet popular Pakistan side. Captioning the picture, Iceland Cricket wrote, “A reminder of that time in 2018 when we got a bit excited about making our Test debuts against Pakistan, only to find out that ICC had said Ireland, not Iceland. We were fully ready to go.”

A reminder of that time in 2018 when we got a bit excited about making our Test debuts against Pakistan, only to find out that @ICC had said Ireland not Iceland. We were fully ready to go! pic.twitter.com/YOulbKfVMU — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) March 30, 2022

