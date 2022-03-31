FBISE Organizes STEAM-Related Event for Matric Students

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) held STEAM-related activities, particularly in line with the spirit of national curricula of Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Computer Science, and Mathematics at the SSC level on 31 March, Thursday.

These STEAM-related activities were held in the mentioned subjects with special emphasis on areas like Coding, Gamification of Science and Robotics, etc.

ALSO READ Islamabad Announces Ramadan Timings for Schools and Colleges

The students of institutions affiliated with FBISE participated in these activities enthusiastically. The scientific models of the students were judged by the subject experts and further guidelines were also given by the experts to the students for improvements and bringing innovations in their respective scientific work.

Director FBISE Research and Academics, Mirza Ali, welcomed the participants and discussed the imperativeness of science and Technology for the development of the nation.

Chairman FBISE, Qaisar Alam, participated in the activities as Chief Guest. He appreciated the transformation of scientific concepts into their respective application-based approaches.

He also lauded the application-based approach of students to Mathematical ideas. Certificates and cash prizes were distributed amongst the students at the end of the activities.

ALSO READ Ramadan Timings Announced for Punjab’s Schools and Colleges

Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) is a technique of blended learning to integrate STEM subjects with arts subjects for generating a cumulative effect.

STEAM aims to teach students innovation to think critically and use engineering and Technology in imaginative designs or creative approaches to real-world problems while relying on students’ mathematics and science base.