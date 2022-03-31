Here are the Utility Stores Rates of 19 Essential Items for Ramadan

Through its 4,000 retail outlets in Pakistan, Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan (USC) will provide 19 staple food items at prices lower than the open market under its flagship Ramzan Relief Package.

Under the package, a 20-kilogram wheat flour bag would be provided to customers at Rs. 950, whereas in the open market the price of a 20-kilogram wheat flour bag would be around Rs. 1100-1350. Likewise, one kilogram of sugar would be offered at Rs. 85 while in the open market sugar is available at Rs. 86-93. The rate of one kilogram of subsidized ghee at USC is Rs. 260, while in the open market the edible ghee can be purchased at Rs. 470. The price of one-liter oil at USC during Ramzan would be Rs. 407 instead of Rs. 494.

ALSO READ ECC to Consider Grant for Supply of Gas to 5 Export-Oriented Sectors

Under the Ramzan Relief Package, USC will offer white gram at Rs. 213 while in the open market the white gram is available at Rs. 250-260. Likewise, Besan is provided during the month of Ramzan at USC’s country-wide retail network at a price of Rs. 170 instead of Rs. 190-220.

Similarly, one-kilogram Dal Channa is for Rs. 162 at USC and in the open market, the price is Rs. 180-190 per kilogram. Similarly, one-kilogram washed Dal Moong is available at Rs. 170 and in the open market the price is Rs. 180-200 per kilogram. The price of washed Dal Mash at USC is Rs. 268 and in the open market, the price of one kilogram of Dal Mash is Rs. 280-320. Moreover, one-kilogram Dal Masoor at USC is Rs. 215 and in the open market, the price of one-kilogram Dal Masoor is Rs. 250-280. The price of rice Sella is to be Rs. 165/kg, rice basmati Rs. 155/kg, and Tota rice Rs.85/kg.

The dates would be available at Rs. 140 per kilogram while the open market is offering dates from Rs. 200-240. USC is offering tea (950 gm) at Rs. 1042 while black tea (950 gm) in the open market of the same brand is available at Rs. 1250.

Milk (UHT) is available at USC at Rs. 142 while in the open market it is available for Rs. 165. Squashes and syrups (800 ml) at USC are available at Rs. 250 instead of Rs. 290 and squashes and syrups (1500 ml) are provided at Rs. 437 while the open market is offering squashes and syrups (1500 ml) at Rs. 495.

ALSO READ Ehsaas Launches Raabta App and National Data Exchange Portal

Spices are provided at a discount of 10 percent along with a 15 percent discount on 1500 other food and non-food items (jams, pickles, detergents, shampoos, etc.) under the Ramzan Relief Package.