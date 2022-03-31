Here’s the Prize Money for Pakistan Cup 2022

As the final between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan is scheduled tomorrow, the prize money for the notable performers of Pakistan Cup has been announced.

With the 50-over domestic tournament coming to its end, the top performers will receive huge cash rewards. The winner of the event, either Khyber Pakhtunkhwa or Baluchistan, will be rewarded with Rs. 5 million, while the runners up will get Rs. 2.5 million.

Moreover, Rs. 1 million will be distributed among the top performers including Player of the Tournament, Best Batter, Best Bowler and Best Wicketkeeper. On the other hand, Player of the Final will also receive Rs. 35,000.

So far, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khalid Usman is leading the bowling charts while Sindh’s Sharjeel Khan is the leading run-scorer with 584 runs.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Registers in Highest Category of The Hundred [List]

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the defending champions, will lock horns with Balochistan at Multan Cricket Stadium in the final of the 50-over domestic tournament on Friday.