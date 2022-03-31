Babar Azam Registers in Highest Category of The Hundred [List]

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Mar 31, 2022 | 6:18 pm

The Men’s Player Draft for the second edition of ‘The Hundred’ is all set to take place on Monday and every player will have a reserve price, and they cannot be picked below that price.

Pakistan’s all-format skipper, Babar Azam finds himself among other star international cricketers to be registered with the highest reserve price of £125,000 which is the highest category of the tournament.

According to the details, a total of 534 players have been registered for The Hundred Draft, including overseas superstars like David Warner, Chris Gayle, and Kieron Pollard.

The draft will take place behind closed doors on April 4 while a total of 42 places will be filled in the men’s competition, including 11 in the £125,000 bracket.

Run by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), The Hundred is a professional franchise cricket tournament that includes eight men’s and the same number of women’s teams. The tournament is taking place in England this summer while the first edition was played last year in 2021.

Other Pakistani names in different categories are:

Player  Category Player  Category
Babar Azam £125,000 Kamran Akmal No Reserve Price
Mohammad Amir £75,000 Umar Akmal No Reserve Price
Shadab Khan £75,000 Qasim Akram  No Reserve Price
Haris Rauf £75,000 Anwar Ali  No Reserve Price
Shoaib Malik £50,000 Asif Ali  No Reserve Price
Naseem Shah £50,000 Danish Aziz  No Reserve Price
Shan Masood £40,000 Amad Butt  No Reserve Price
Imad Wasim £40,000 Shahnawaz Dahani  No Reserve Price
Iftikhar Ahmed No Reserve Price Sarfaraz Ahmed No Reserve Price

