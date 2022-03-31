Australia Rewrites History With a Huge Total in 2nd ODI Against Pakistan

Australia have smashed their highest total on Pakistan soil scoring 348 in the 2nd ODI in Lahore. Batting first, Australia broke the 24-years-old record of their highest total in Pakistan.

As Babar Azam sent in the opponents to bat first in the 2nd ODI at Gaddafi Stadium, Aussie batters were on top despite losing their captain on the first ball. Smacking fours and sixes, Australia mounted a total of 348 runs with eight wickets down, courtesy Ben McDermott, Travis Head, and Marnus Labuschagne.

With this, Australia overtook their previous highest total of 324 from the last tour in 1998. Playing at Karachi, Australia had scored 324 at the loss of 8 wickets about 24 years ago when they last toured the country.

Pakistan are currently batting at 183/1 in the big chase. The highest target successfully chased by Pakistan against Australia at home is 250. Hence, Pakistan will look to make history too as they eye a comeback in the home series.

Following are the highest totals by Australia in Pakistan: