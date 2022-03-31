OGRA Notifies Increase in LPG Prices for April

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the per kilogram price of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs. 13.

The prices per domestic cylinder of LPG and per commercial cylinder have been set as Rs. 2,916 and Rs. 11,220 respectively for April 2022 after an increment of Rs. 157 per domestic cylinder and Rs. 606 per commercial cylinder.

ALSO READ P3A Board Approves Agreement for Construction of Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway

According to the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Industries Association Pakistan (LPGIAP), the consumer price of LPG has increased by 173 percent in the last two years. A commodity that was once sold at Rs. 90 per kg two years ago is now available at the highest level of Rs. 247 per kg. The domestic cylinder, which was sold at Rs 2,759, has reached Rs. 2,916 and the commercial cylinder, which was sold at Rs. 10,614, will now retail at Rs. 11,220.

The country is facing a monthly shortfall of 15,000 metric tons due to the closure of Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited (JJVL). The JJVL unit has been catering to the requirement of 750,000 households but has been shut down since June 2020. However, the import of expensive LPG is costing the exchequer billions of dollars annually.

The LPGIAP has requested Prime Minister Imran Khan to include LPG in the Prime Minister’s Relief Package. “JJVL should be run immediately and all taxes on LPG be abolished herewith for cheap and smooth availability of LPG to poor consumers,” it added.