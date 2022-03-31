Peshawar University Announces Revised Timings for Ramadan

Peshawar University has announced the revised timings for all of its teaching/non-teaching departments, institutes, and centers for Ramadan.

According to the official notification issued by the Registrar of Peshawar University, the academic activities at Peshawar University will start at 8 AM and end at 1 PM from Monday to Friday.

Earlier today, the Punjab University also announced the revised timings for all of its teaching/non-teaching departments, institutes, and centers for Ramadan.

The academic activities at the Punjab University will start at 8 AM and end at 2 PM from Monday to Thursday while the university will start at 8 AM and end at 12 PM on Friday.