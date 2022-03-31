Punjab University Announces Ramadan Timings

The Punjab University has announced the revised timings for all of its teaching/non-teaching departments, institutes, and centers for Ramadan.

According to the official notification issued by the Registrar of Punjab University, Muhammad Rauf Nawaz, the academic activities at Punjab University will start at 8 AM and end at 2 PM from Monday to Thursday.

The academic activities at Punjab University will start at 8 AM and end at 12 PM on Friday, giving staff and students enough time for the preparation of the weekly congregational prayers.

On the other hand, the shift of essential workers, including medical centers’ staff, gardeners, sanitary workers, security guards, and resident officers, will start at 8 AM and end at 1 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday. On Friday, they will begin work at 8 AM and end at 12 PM.

Earlier this month, the Punjab University had announced two-week-long spring vacations in all departments, institutes, centers, as well as colleges affiliated with the university.

The spring break took effect on 28 March and will last till 8 April. All departments, institutes, centers, and colleges affiliated with the university will reopen on Monday, 11 April.