No More Forced Loadshedding as Nuclear Plants Successfully Restored

The nuclear plants which were affected by a technical fault during the past few days have been successfully restored according to the Ministry of Energy.

In a tweet, the Ministry said, “Nuclear plants have been restored after the technical fault. There is no longer any forced loadshedding in any distribution company.”

To recall, electricity shortfall surged on Wednesday, March 30, causing a power breakdown in various cities across Pakistan. At that time, the government officials said, “Due to tripping of three nuclear plants, some areas had to face temporary loadshedding today. The plants will be back on the system within a few hours.”

Due to the breakdown, power consumers in various parts of the country, including Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and Gujranwala, faced major power outages. The shortfall had also triggered up to 10 hours of load-shedding in different areas.