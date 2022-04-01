Pakistan’s Exports Register 17.3% Growth in March

Pakistan’s exports in March surged to $2.773 billion at a growth rate of 17.3 percent compared to $2.365 billion observed in the corresponding period last year.

Conversely, provisional data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) indicates that on a month-on-month basis, exports have dipped by 2 percent to $2.77 billion in March 2022, compared to $2.82 billion in the previous month.

ALSO READ Rupee Crashes Against US Dollar on April Fool’s Day

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood tweeted that exports during July-March fiscal year 2021-2022 soared by 25 percent to $23.332 billion as compared to $18.688 billion in the corresponding period last year, indicating an increase of $4.644 billion.

We are glad to share that Pakistan’s exports for Mar-2022 grew by 17.3% to $2.773 billion as compared to $2.365 billion Mar-2021.

For Jul-Mar 2022,our exports grew by 25% to $23.332 billion as compared to $18.688 billion in Jul-Mar 2021. This is an increase $4.644 billion. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/FAbAMFVLRS — Abdul Razak Dawood (@razak_dawood) April 1, 2022

Dawood congratulated the exporters for maintaining the momentum of exports, adding that “our exports are in line with our targets & we expect to achieve our yearly target”.

ALSO READ Govt Approves Rs. 25 Billion to Avoid Disruption in Oil and Gas Supply

As per SBP figures, Pakistan’s current account deficit was $545 million in February, which was less than the $2.5 billion record loss in January but over 16 times larger than the same month last year.

The trade deficit widened by 82.2 percent during the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year 2021-22 and reached $31.959 billion compared to $17.535 billion during the same period of 2020-21.