PCB Eyes Massive Revenue From 4-Nation Series Involving India and Australia

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is ready to present the proposal for the quadrangular series involving India at the ICC Board meeting. PCB has claimed the series to generate an estimated revenue of USD 650 million.

Earlier, PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, had given the idea of a quadrangular series involving Pakistan, India, Australia, and England. PCB Chairman had claimed the idea to be highly fruitful in terms of attracting interest and generating revenue. Now, PCB is ready to present the proposal officially to ICC on Friday in Dubai.

Explaining the details of the idea, PCB has claimed that the series will expectedly bring in 650 million dollars through media and commercial rights. The hype surrounding the face-off between archrivals will help promote cricket while the revenue can be spent on the development of cricket around the globe.

PCB has suggested that the series may be played in September-October every year with all four nations hosting on a rotational basis. While India did not support the proposal earlier, other nations are yet to give their opinion.