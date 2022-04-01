Cricket Fans School Shahid Afridi Over Bizarre Post on Babar Azam

By Saad Nasir | Published Apr 1, 2022 | 1:39 pm

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam scored a magnificent century as he led his side to a historic run-chase against Australia in the second ODI. Babar’s sensational knock of 114 off 83 balls set up the perfect platform for the incoming batters to finish off the innings and register Pakistan’s highest run chase in ODI cricket.

While Babar earned plaudits from the cricketing fraternity around the world and bagged the player of the match award, Shahid Afridi was not impressed with Babar losing his wicket at a crucial stage of the game. Afridi took to Twitter to express his views on Babar’s innings.

ALSO READ

Afridi praised the amazing win by Pakistan but stated that Babar lost his tempo, adding that he should step up as a match-winner. He went on to praise the match-winning performances of Imam-ul-Haq, Shaheen Afridi, and Khushdil Shah

The tweet did not sit well with the Pakistan cricket fans as they schooled Afridi for his criticism of the star batter. The cricketing fraternity reminded Afridi of Babar’s exceptional strike rate throughout the innings and stated that setting up a perfect run-chase and finishing off the match are two separate things.

ALSO READ

Here are some of the reactions:

ALSO READ

Also Read

close
>