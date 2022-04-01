PIA Announces Revised Office Timings for Ramadan

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has notified revised office timings for the holy month of Ramadan.

The notification was issued on Thursday after the approval of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PIA, Air Marshal (retd) Arshad Malik.

As per the notification, PIA offices across the country will remain open from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Monday to Thursday.

There will be a 30-minute break for prayers from 1:00 PM to 1:30 PM on weekdays, whereas the offices will be closed at 1:00 PM on Friday.

“PIA offices will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays,” the notification added.

Meanwhile, the Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council (RHRC) has announced the dates for Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr in Pakistan.

Based on scientific evidence, Secretary-General RHRC, Khalid Ijaz Mufti, has predicted that the country will observe the first Ramadan on 3 April, and Eid-ul-Fitr on 3 May. He said that the new moon would be born on 1 April at 11:24 AM. The age of the moon will be at least 19 hours at the sunset of 2 April (29 Shaban).