Roshan Digital Accounts Receive Record-High Inflows in March

The foreign exchange inflow through the Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) was recorded at a total of $3.922 billion alongside the opening of as many as 23,312 new accounts by the end of March 2022.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistan registered inflows of $290 million in March 2022 compared to $250 million in February – which is more than the average inflows of $253 million during the last six months and depicts a month-on-month increase of $40 million or 16 percent.

Thanks to our Overseas Pakistanis, #RoshanDigitalAccount had one of its best months ever in March, with deposits of $290mn & 23,312 new accts. Since its launch, #RDA has gone from strength 2 strength, w/ total deposits surging to $3.92bn & 388,494 accts opened from 175 countries. pic.twitter.com/WYjUiRdCUt — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) April 1, 2022

ALSO READ Govt Approves Rs. 25 Billion to Avoid Disruption in Oil and Gas Supply

Since the launch of the program, 388,494 Roshan Digital Accounts have been opened. On a monthly basis, the number of accounts opened witnessed an increase of 6.4 percent.

The total investments made through the Roshan Digital Account inflows totaled $2.529 billion from September 2020 to February 2022. So far, conventional Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs) saw an investment of $1.352 billion, whereas investment in Islamic NPCs stood at $1.142 billion. Meanwhile, the RDAs deposited $35 million on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.