Suzuki Announces a Huge Increase in Bike Prices

Just hours after increasing the prices of all models of its cars, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has notified a huge increase in the prices for its motorcycle lineup.

This is the first price hike Suzuki has notified this year. The revised prices will take effect from today, 1 April, Friday. Yamaha and Honda have already notified the first price hikes for 2022.

ALSO READ Suzuki Announces Shocking Price Hike for All Cars

Here are the updated prices of Suzuki’s entire bike lineup.

Model New Price (Rs.) Old Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) GD-110s 207,000 199,000 8,000 GS-150 225,000 215,000 10,000 GS-150SE 242,000 232,000 10,000 GR-150 330,000 315,000 15,000

ALSO READ PIA Announces Revised Office Timings for Ramadan

While this is the first price hike of 2022, Suzuki had increased the prices of its bikes four times last year. From January to December 2021, Suzuki bike prices recorded an increase of up to Rs. 28,000.

The price hikes by bike manufacturers have put two-wheelers out of the reach of the majority of the public. Although several media outlets have repeatedly highlighted the issue, the government is yet to intervene and ensure the stability of prices.