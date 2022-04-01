Yasir Shah Leads Balochistan to Maiden Pakistan Cup Title

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa failed to retain the Pakistan Cup title as they were defeated by Balochistan in the final of the tournament. KP had won the previous two Quaid-e-Azam Trophy titles, National T20 Cup titles, and the previous Pakistan Cup 2021. This year’s Pakistan Cup is the only title that KP has failed to win in two seasons, which is astonishing.

ALSO READ Afghanistan Appoints Former Pakistani Fast Bowler as Bowling Coach

Meanwhile, this is Balochistan’s first domestic title ever since the domestic structure revamp three seasons ago. Balochistan convincingly beat KP by 8 wickets as they chased down a modest target of 172 with over 18 overs to spare.

Both sides were head and shoulders above the rest of the teams throughout the competition. They finished as the top two sides in the group stages with 7 wins each in 10 matches. Balochistan defeated Sindh in the semi-final of the tournament while KP comfortably beat Central Punjab to book their places in the final of the tournament.

Yasir Shah expertly guided Balochistan to their first title. Yasir was exceptional throughout the tournament as he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 scalps in 12 matches.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Breaks Record for Most Centuries by a Pakistani Captain

The young under-19 opener, Haseebullah Khan finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 614 runs at an average of 55.81 in 12 matches. Haseebullah also struck three centuries and one half-century in the tournament.