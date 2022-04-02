PSO’s Latest DVC “Mera Safar Mera Azm” Highlights How Women #BreakTheBias

Each year, International Women’s Day is celebrated to praise the advancements made in accomplishing holistic women empowerment objectives. Globally, these goals continue to witness significant progress through gender equality and a diverse range of practices that preserve the social, political, economic, and cultural freedom of women in our society.

While women should be appreciated every day for all that they do, 8th March brings an opportunity for us to commend their achievements and make them feel acknowledged.

This year’s International Women’s Day is carrying the theme of #BreakTheBias forward. Implementing the same thought process, PSO has beautifully captured the essence of women in our society in its most recent DVC.

Portraying strong women from various circles of life, including a female boxer, an avid female biker, a working mother, and a female attendant at a fuel station, the DVC aims to #BreakTheBias.

It encourages us to envision a world liberated from biases, stereotyping, and segregation by revealing insights into the daily challenges faced by women around us and how they defeat those biases consistently.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iO7TlgkpWZ8

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/iO7TlgkpWZ8?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/iO7TlgkpWZ8?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/iO7TlgkpWZ8





The DVC is similarly in line with the culture developed at PSO itself. The company promotes inclusivity as its core value by deploying more women in specialized jobs and administrative positions across the functionalities and hierarchies of the organization.

PSO is causing ripple effects in the energy sector and the country in general, not just with its momentous drives in innovation and sustainability but also by driving the way with regards to being receptive, open-minded, and showing support for women through gender equality and women empowerment.

By eliminating the hurdles and opening a variety of avenues for women, PSO is assisting them with all the necessary facilities and resources. Ultimately, these initiatives play a role in uplifting women to their maximum ability by advancing their vocations and letting them gain independence in their areas of expertise.

Keeping in consideration the significance of women in our society, PSO has developed a model that allows it to even the odds by being an employer that upholds gender balance and promotes inclusivity in its work environment.

PSO is changing the norms by being one of the first oil marketing companies to employ female attendants at its fuel stations, terminals, and other operational locations across the country.

This signifies inclusivity as well as PSO’s devotion to monetarily engaging and elevating the women in Pakistan, thus driving the economic wheels of the country as well.