iPhone 16 With Under-Display Face ID will Arrive Later than Expected [Leak]

Apple launched the iPhone 13 last year with a smaller notch. The company is now gearing up to launch the iPhone 14 with a pill and circular cutout for Face ID and the front-facing camera as the in-display Face ID is expected to take some time.

Analysts Ross Young and Ming-Chi Kuo both predict that the feature could arrive with the iPhone 16 later in 2024.

My prediction is the same – under-display Face ID coming in 2024 (iPhone 16), and this time schedule is less of a technical issue and more of a marketing purpose. https://t.co/yK17YkQEEX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 2, 2022

Kuo believes that “this time schedule is less of a technical issue and more of a marketing purpose.”

The predictions indicate Apple’s plans of sticking to the pill-shaped and hole-design for at least two years before introducing in-display Face ID.

Ross Young had previously stated that all iPhone 15 models will come with a pill-shaped and circular cutout. While Kuo observed that the in-display camera will arrive with the iPhone 15.

Kuo also pointed out that the company is currently testing a 9-inch foldable iPhone, which is expected to launch by 2025.