Motorola Edge 30 Vanilla Version’s Key Specs Revealed [Leak]

Motorola is planning on launching three new Edge smartphones: Edge 30, 30 Lite, and 30 Ultra. Leaks have now surfaced that highlight key specifications of the Edge 30 vanilla.

Design & Display

Tipster Yogesh Brar revealed that the smartphone will come with a 6.55-inch P-OLED panel with a Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Motorola Edge 30 •6.55" FHD+ POLED, 144Hz

•Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+

•6/8GB LPDDR4X RAM

•128/256GB storage

•Rear Cam- 50MP + 50MP (UW) + 2MP (depth)

•Front Cam- 32MP

•4,020mAh battery, 30W charging

•Android 12, My UX — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) April 4, 2022

Internals & Storage

The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus chipset. Reports from Geekbench also confirmed the SD778G+ SoC, which will be paired with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, along with 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. This likely means that the global and Chinese variants might have different chipsets.

Motorola Edge 30 will boot Android 12 OS with MyUX.

Camera and Battery

The Edge 30 will pack a 50MP main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP depth assist lens. While the front will feature a 32MP selfie shooter.

The phone will pack a 4,020mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging.

Other Models

Past rumors have revealed that Edge 30 Ultra will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC.

While the Edge 30 Lite will have a 6.28-inch P-OLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The dual camera unit will pack a 64MP main camera with a 13MP lens. It will have the same 32MP selfie shooter and battery pack as the vanilla variant.