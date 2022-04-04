Samsung Galaxy A51 Gets the iPhone Charging Port

Last year, multiple iPhones were modified to get a fully functional USB C port. These iPhones were sold for tens of thousands of dollars online.

But now an Android phone has received the same Frankenstein treatment. The person behind this modification is Ken Pillonel, the same robotics student who created the world’s first USB C iPhone.

Pillonel has worked on a Samsung Galaxy A51 this time and given it Apple’s Lightning port, the proprietary charging port used on iPhones, iPads, and other Apple devices. The Lightning port is fully functional on the Galaxy A51 and can be used for charging and data transfer.

For now, Pillonel has only shared a short video demo of the Galaxy A51’s transformation but has promised to share a detailed video later. While the Lightning part does have no real benefits over the regular USB C port, the developer insists that he wanted to bring balance to the world after incorporating USB C on an iPhone.

We will have to wait for the detailed video to see how Pillonel was able to do so. The modified Galaxy A51 will likely be sold for a fortune on eBay, just like the USB C iPhone.