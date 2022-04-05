GameBird and Free Fire Pakistan League Close a Successful Third Season

GameBird, in collaboration with Garena Free Fire Pakistan League (FFPL), hosted a successful finale of the third season of the competition.

The collaboration resulted in the biggest FFPL competition with a total prize pool of more than PKR 10 million. The event was attended by actors, influencers, and other notable personalities.

After qualifying tournaments in Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Multan, and group stages, the tournament’s finale was held in Lahore with the participation of 12 finalist teams.

After intense competition, the team House of Blood emerged victorious and has now qualified to represent Pakistan at Free Fire World Series in 2022, which is expected to surpass the Free Fire League finale as the biggest Free Fire E-sports tournament.

The event was accentuated with the GameBird experience area that offered audiences a sneak peek into everything the portal has to offer.

GameBird, being the e-sports pioneer in Pakistan, collaborated with Garena FFPL Season 3 to combine their efforts towards creating a culture of competitive gaming, by going into different cities.

This led to finding some of the best talent competing in later stages, by providing them with the opportunity to not only compete for the winning amount but also develop their game plays for all future engagements.

Areej Khan, Vice President Digital, Telenor Pakistan, commented on the occasion, “The online gaming industry is booming in Pakistan and thanks to the increasing internet penetration rate, there is potential for further growth and uptake. We recognise the entertainment needs of the young Pakistani population who are eager for reliable gaming platforms with accessible premium features.”

“The GameBird online platform does just that by offering Pakistan’s rapidly growing E-sports community a 360-gaming experience. I congratulate all participants of the league and look forward to many exciting competitions to come in the future,” she added.

Nguyen Thanh Binh, Free Fire producer, while talking about the event, said, “A special thanks to GameBird for working with us and making FFPL III a successful event. Platforms like GameBird will be a great addition to Pakistan’s E-sports ecosystem as it enables gamers to stay connected by participating in E-sports tournaments across the country in a convenient way.”

GameBird also made a surprise announcement of a Free Fire Ramadan tournament which has already received an overwhelming response.

Given how Pakistan didn’t have any E-sports platform, Telenor Pakistan bridged this gap by providing a one-stop gaming platform to cater to the needs of Pakistani gamers.

The GameBird platform provides gamers with the unique opportunity of participating in e-sports tournaments, reading gaming news, watching live streams and winning prizes/gratification upon winning the tournaments and completing in-app purchases through Direct Carrier Billing, and so much more.