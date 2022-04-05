Head Coach Opens up on Shadab Khan’s Availability for T20I Series

The absence of Shadab Khan in the national setup has created a vacuum in the spin department as the all-rounder is fighting injury for months but the head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, has said that things are going well for him.

While speaking to the media via a video link, Saqlain said, “Things are going great with Shadab, and I’ll have a meeting with the support staff about him. After the meeting, we will be in a position to say something about Shadab,” he stated.

While commenting on the recent performance against Australia in the ODI series, the head coach said that the Men in Green made an amazing comeback.

“Pakistan performed very well in the ODI series and the way the side made the comeback was amazing. We chased down a record total in the second ODI and I think that is because the players took the challenge and stood up for the team,” he added.

The former spinner stated it was the teamwork that led Babar XI to a historic series win against Australia after two decades.

“This triumph was the result of excellent teamwork. I feel extremely happy to be the head coach of this Pakistan unit,” he said.

While answering a question regarding the positive aspect of the series, the head coach said, “Many positive things emerged for us from this series and we will look to carry them with us.”

Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in the one-off T20 international at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore today. Overall, Pakistan and Australia have played 24 T20I matches where Green Shirts have won 12 while the Kangaroos have won 10 matches.

It is pertinent to mention here that it will be the first time Pakistan will be playing a T20 international match against Australia at home.