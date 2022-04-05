NADRA Responds to Viral Notification on Overseas Voting

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), on Tuesday, issued a clarification regarding a fake message circulating on social media regarding overseas voting.

In a Twitter post, the authority said that a fake message is circulating on social media, claiming that the NADRA, in collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), has developed a mechanism for overseas voting.

#NADRA would like to clarify that a FAKE message is being circulated on social media about Overseas Voting. It is clarified that no such message has been shared/issued/published by NADRA.@ReplyTariq pic.twitter.com/QQgEqgnjlL — NADRA (@NadraPak) April 5, 2022

“It is clarified that no such message has been shared/issued/published by NADRA,” the tweet stated.

ALSO READ ECP Rubbishes Reports Regarding Early Elections

In a similar development, the ECP also rejected news reports suggesting that it was not ready to conduct general elections within three months.

Earlier in the day, a news outlet published a report quoting ‘ECP officials’ that the election commission needs at least six months for preparations for the general elections.

ALSO READ NHA Approves Consultants for Pakistan-CAREC Development Program

However, the ECP issued a clarification on its official Twitter handle, saying no such statement was issued by the commission.

الیکشن کمیشن آف پاکستان اسلام آباد 5 اپریل 2022

ضروری وضاحت ضروری وضاحت کی جاتی ہے کہ الیکشن کمیشن آف پاکستان نے الیکشن سے متعلق کوئی بیان جاری نہیں کیا ھے۔۔۔ ترجمان الیکشن کمیشن. #ECP #ElectionCommissionofPakistan — Election Commission of Pakistan (OFFICIAL) (@ECP_Pakistan) April 5, 2022

“It is necessary to clarify that the Election Commission of Pakistan has not issued any statement regarding the election,” the tweet read.