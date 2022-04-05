Samsung Relaunches Galaxy S20 FE With a Lower Price

Samsung has quietly launched the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 2022 in its home country, which appears to be identical to the original Galaxy S20 FE 5G with Snapdragon 865. The only difference is the absence of the AKG headset and a lower price tag.

Galaxy S20 FE 2022 Edition is now on sale in Korea at $573 pic.twitter.com/P89YLPHSUz — Anthony (@TheGalox_) April 3, 2022

Design and Display

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with the model number SM-G781NK22 or SM-G781NK has a 6.5” Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

It is available in Cloud White, Cloud Lavender, and Cloud Navy colors.

Internals & Storage

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865, paired with 6GB of RAM and internal storage of 128GB, expandable via the microSDXC slot.

The device boots Android 10, upgradable to Android 12 with One UI 4.1 running on top.

Camera

Galaxy S20 FE features a triple camera unit with a 12MP f/1.8 main lens, a 12MP ultra-wide, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. While the front packs a 32MP f/2.2 selfie shooter.

Battery & Pricing

The phone has a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging as well as 15W fast wireless charging support.

The handset costs $573, over $150 less than the original Galaxy S20 FE 5G 2020, and is available for pre-orders online via official retailers.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Specifications