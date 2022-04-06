Babar Azam Hints at Continuing With Hasan Ali Despite Poor Performances

As the historic tour of Australia concluded last night with the one-off T20I, Pakistan were once again in trouble due to Hasan Ali’s poor form. Captain Babar Azam, however, is still supporting the pacer in his tough times amid severe criticism.

After being dropped in the last two ODI matches, Hasan Ali was again added to the playing eleven for the T20I contest. Considering his recent form, the inclusion ignited a harsh reaction from fans as the team selection was questioned.

To make things worse, Hasan Ali could not prove the critics wrong, conceding 30 runs in three wicketless overs as Pakistan failed to defend the total.

When questioned about giving chances to Hasan Ali despite his poor performance, Babar Azam backed his teammate. Talking about Hasan Ali’s form, the skipper admitted that he is going through a tough time but dropping him in the upcoming matches is not under consideration since he needs his support.

After losing the T20I contest at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Babar Azam said, “He is having a bad patch and needs our support and we will continue to do so to help him regain lost touch and confidence.”

While Babar Azam is hopeful to see Hasan Ali back in his supreme form, the pacer is set to join Lancashire for the upcoming season of the County Championship.