Imam Edges Closer to Kohli as He Breaks Into Top 3 of ODI Rankings

Pakistan’s opener, Imam-ul-Haq has made a huge leap in the latest ICC ODI batters rankings after a record-breaking ODI series against Australia. Imam has jumped up seven places to number three in the world, overtaking the likes of Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, and Johnny Bairstow.

ALSO READ Babar Stamps His Authority As Best Batter in the World With Yet Another Record

Imam was scintillating in the three-match ODI series against Australia. He finished as the leading run-scorer in the series with 298 runs at an average of 149.00 in the three matches. His three innings included two centuries and one half-century as he played an influential role in Pakistan’s 2-1 series win.

Elsewhere, Pakistan’s captain, Babar Azam extended his lead at the top of the ICC rankings as he led his side to victory. Babar was exceptional as he scored 276 runs at an average of 138.00 in the series. He too scored 2 centuries and one half-century as he bagged the player of the series award.

As a result, Babar is now 80 points ahead of second-placed Virat Kohli.

ALSO READ Former Superstars Urge More Teams to Visit Pakistan

Here are the rankings: