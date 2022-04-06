Babar Azam Overtakes Tendulkar and Bevan in All-Time ICC ODI Rankings

By Saad Nasir | Published Apr 6, 2022 | 2:17 pm

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam continued his rich vein of form in the ODI format as he led his side to a historic series win against Australia. Babar finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the series with 276 runs and bagged the player of the series award for his exceptional performances.

As a result of his record-breaking performances, the number one ODI batter in the world further extended his lead at the top of the ICC ODI batter rankings and achieved his career-best rating points.

Not only did Babar widen the gap with second-placed Virat Kohli, but he also leapfrogged the likes of legendary batters including Sachin Tendulkar and Michael Bevan in the all-time ODI batter rankings.

Babar is currently on 891 rating points while Tendulkar had achieved 887 as his highest ever rating points during the course of his career. Babar is currently 15th on the list of all-time rankings in the 50-over format. Legendary West Indian batter, Sir Vivian Richards leads the standings with 935 rating points.

Former Pakistani batter, Zaheer Abbas is second on the all-time list with the highest rating of 931 points. Legendary batter, Javed Miandad is the other Pakistani player in the top 10.

Here are the all-time ODI rankings:

Ranking Player Team Rating Points
1 Sir Vivian Richards West Indies 935
2 Zaheer Abbas Pakistan 931
3 Greg Chappell Australia 921
4 David Gower England 919
5 Dean Jones Australia 918
6 Virat Kohli India 911
7 Javed Miandad Pakistan 910
8 Brian Lara West Indies 908
9 AB de Villiers South Africa 902
10 Hashim Amla South Africa 901
11 Desmond Haynes West Indies 900
12 Gary Kirsten South Africa 900
13 Allan Lamb England 897
14 Gordon Greenidge West Indies 895
15 Babar Azam Pakistan 891
16 Sachin Tendulkar India 887
17 Michael Bevan Australia 885
18 Rohit Sharma India 885
19 David Warner Australia 880
20 Kepler Wessels South Africa 872

