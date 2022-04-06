Babar Azam Overtakes Tendulkar and Bevan in All-Time ICC ODI Rankings

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam continued his rich vein of form in the ODI format as he led his side to a historic series win against Australia. Babar finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the series with 276 runs and bagged the player of the series award for his exceptional performances.

As a result of his record-breaking performances, the number one ODI batter in the world further extended his lead at the top of the ICC ODI batter rankings and achieved his career-best rating points.

Not only did Babar widen the gap with second-placed Virat Kohli, but he also leapfrogged the likes of legendary batters including Sachin Tendulkar and Michael Bevan in the all-time ODI batter rankings.

Babar is currently on 891 rating points while Tendulkar had achieved 887 as his highest ever rating points during the course of his career. Babar is currently 15th on the list of all-time rankings in the 50-over format. Legendary West Indian batter, Sir Vivian Richards leads the standings with 935 rating points.

Former Pakistani batter, Zaheer Abbas is second on the all-time list with the highest rating of 931 points. Legendary batter, Javed Miandad is the other Pakistani player in the top 10.

Here are the all-time ODI rankings: