Careem Hints At Crypto Payments in the Future

Dubai-based Careem is looking to hire a Director of Crypto for Careem Pay to help develop and lead its digital currency strategy and identify crypto-related investment and partnership opportunities.

According to the company’s job posting on LinkedIn, Careem aims to expand beyond its original avatar of a ride-hailing app by joining the fray as big-name companies like Amazon, Facebook and Twitter bring in crypto geniuses to help them flourish in the digital currency market.

Careem Pay’s vision is to be the leading digital financial services platform in the region. Its purpose is to empower people to lead better lives by simplifying their payment experiences and access to financial services.

As a key member of the Careem Pay team, the Director of Crypto will help identify Careem’s strategy and product roadmap in the blockchain and digital currency space. According to the company’s plans for the space, this roadmap should support both Careem Pay and the broader set of Careem businesses.

Careem’s move into the crypto space could help the ride-hailing giant capitalize on the growing consumer interest in crypto payments. Interestingly, adopting cryptocurrencies can help Careem attract more customers in the Middle East, particularly the 8.2 million UAE adults who plan to make a purchase or contract a service using digital payments this year. This could expand the utility of cryptocurrencies beyond investments and push more customers toward Careem.