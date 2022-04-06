Esports Will Improve Foreign Exchange and Pakistan’s Economy

Developing the local esports market in Pakistan will help improve the country’s foreign exchange and economy, says Special Technology Zones Association (STZA) Chairman Amer Ahmed Hashmi. Establishing esports franchises like Galaxy Racer will help keep the dollars youngsters spend within the country.

The chairman said that there is a craze among Pakistani youth when it comes to esports and gaming, hence it is better to give them an option for competitive gaming.

You cannot take the screen (mobile, tablet, or computer) from youngsters and they are already spending dollars on e-sports such as combat games. It is better to give them an option of competitive games.

With Galaxy Racer entering the country, esports is just starting to grow in Pakistan. This will increase the demand for gaming and also help establish an industry for game creators and developers.

Galaxy Racer has already received a license to operate within the country and is expected to invest $2 million in the local market. Its operations will be conducted with the help of STZ in Islamabad.

Pakistan is currently facing a current account deficit of more than $12 billion in the first eight months of the financial year 2022. This means that Pakistan spends more foreign exchange mostly on imports rather than exports.

Tapping into the local esports market should help improve the situation by keeping money within the country. The local production of smartphones should help as well.