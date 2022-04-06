Shaheen Breaks Into Top 10 in ODI, Closes Gap With Bumrah in Test Rankings

Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi has made a huge leap in the latest ICC bowler rankings after sensational performances in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia. Shaheen jumped 8 places to break into the top 10 of the rankings and is currently placed at the 7th position.
The fiery pacer finished as the leading wicket-taker in the three-match ODI series against the Kangaroos. He picked up 6 wickets at an average of 17.16 and an economy rate of 5.72 in the two matches he played in the series.
Shaheen also moved up in the latest Test rankings climbing from 5th to 4th as Kagiso Rabada dropped down a couple of places. Shaheen is now only 3 points behind India’s Jasprit Bumrah in 3rd place. He is the only Pakistani bowler to be ranked in the top 10 of bowlers rankings in either of the formats.
Here are the latest ICC bowlers rankings:
ODI
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Trent Boult
|726
|2
|Chris Woakes
|700
|3
|Josh Hazlewood
|698
|4
|Matt Henry
|683
|5
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|681
|6
|Jasprit Bumrah
|679
|7
|Shaheen Afridi
|671
|8
|Mehedi Hasan
|661
|9
|Shakib Al Hasan
|657
|10
|Rashid Khan
|650
Test
|Ranking
|Player
|Rating Points
|1
|Pat Cummins
|901
|2
|Ravichandran Ashwin
|850
|3
|Jasprit Bumrah
|830
|4
|Shaheen Afridi
|827
|5
|Kagiso Rabada
|827
|6
|Kyle Jamieson
|820
|7
|Tim Southee
|790
|8
|Neil Wagner
|777
|9
|James Anderson
|765
|10
|Josh Hazlewood
|752