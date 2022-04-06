Ufone 4G Gives Unlimited Calls & Data with New Post Pay Prime

Ufone 4G has introduced a unique post-paid product ‘Ufone Post Pay Prime’.

Owing to the growing demand for uninterrupted and seamless communication – especially in terms of calls and data including video streaming, calling, conferencing, messaging, socializing, and glitch-free gaming – Ufone 4G, through its latest Post Pay Prime package, will provide a single solution with ease and convenience.

The newest Post Pay Prime packages also offer flexibility and convenience giving customers the liberty to choose from three prime packages.

Prime 750, available at PKR 750, is an affordable price package for starters offering 10 GB of data, 7,500 on-net & PTCL minutes, 400 off-net minutes, and 2,000 SMSs.

The mid-range Prime 1200 package, available at PKR 1200, offers greater value for money that includes 20 GB of data, 7,500 on-net & PTCL minutes, 750 off-net minutes, and 7,500 SMSs, whereas the premium Prime 2000 package is available for PKR 2,000 offers 40 GB of data, 7,500 on-net & PTCL minutes, 1,200 off-net minutes, and 7,500 SMSs.

All charges mentioned are inclusive of tax.

With the launch of this latest product, Ufone 4G has yet again proved that it is at the forefront to provide customer-centric products and services that are not only reliable but also deliver a seamless experience.

The company is dedicated to ensuring flexible and convenient solutions that provide consumers with packages that are exclusively designed to not only addresses their voice and data needs but also deliver a matchless user experience round the clock.

Customers can subscribe to the packages through Ufone Joint Shops and franchises. Additional inquiries about the packages are available here.