Australia Tour Leaves No Option for Big Teams But to Play in Pakistan: Ramiz Raja

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, has said that after England and New Zealand canceled their tours last year, people used to say that Australia will not tour the country. He said that it was possible due to the collective efforts of PCB, law enforcement agencies, and other parties involved.

While thanking Cricket Australia, Ramiz said that Australia sent its best side which is a message to the cricketing world. He said that the quality of competition says a lot about how tough it is to compete against Pakistan at home.

Ramiz further said that the world’s eyes were set on Pakistan and now the doors of cricket are open for all big teams. This series has left no choice for big teams to not tour Pakistan. “It was ICC and media that played a crucial role in bringing cricket back to Pakistan,” he said.

Talking about the recent series, the PCB chairman said that the Pakistan team performed really well throughout the series. “Happy to see such talent and leadership qualities in the team,” he added.

While discussing the four-nation super series, the former cricketer said that they are playing too many bilateral series. Ramiz said he will talk to the ICC not as a cricket board chairman but as a cricketer to conduct tri-nation and four-nation tournaments as fans love it.

Talking about the future plans regarding PSL, Ramiz stated that matches will be played in eight different cities which will enthrall the fans while they are also working on conducting franchise cricket for women and U-19 boys in the future.

Responding to a question regarding pitches used in the Test series, Ramiz said, “We are not only bringing Australian curator but also importing Australian soil for pitches in Pakistan because curating bouncy pitches is our future strategy. Good pitches and outfield will result in producing good fielders for Pakistan.”