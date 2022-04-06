Australian Captain Aaron Finch Reflects on Pakistan Tour

Australian captain Aaron Finch expressed joy to be a part of the historic tour to Pakistan. He also thanked PCB and the fans for making the much-anticipated tour an unforgettable one.

Seeing the world-class team of Australia on Pakistani grounds, the cricket-loving nation celebrated the cricket season for the entire month of the tour. Not being able to ignore the energy, Australian captain Aaron Finch took to his Twitter account to share the incredible experience.

Writing on his Twitter account, Aaron Finch said, “What an amazing tour we had to Pakistan. To be a part of the first Australian men’s team to play here since 1998 is an honor.”

He further appreciated PCB as well as fans for making this tour special for the Australian team. Australian skipper wrote, “Thank you to the PCB and all of the fans in Pakistan, you have made it a special tour.”