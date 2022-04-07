Finance Division Demands Rs. 6 bln for Next Development Budget

The Ministry of Finance has requested over Rs. 6 billion for six ongoing projects for the next fiscal year.

According to exclusive documents available with ProPakistani, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) has requested the Planning Ministry to allocate over Rs. 6 billion for the six ongoing and one new development project in the next development budget.

The documents reveal that the MoF, in its budget preparation documents presented in the Annual Plan Coordination Committee (APCC), has asked the Ministry of Planning and Development (MoPD) to allocate over Rs. 6 billion in the next fiscal year’s development budget.

According to the documents, the total cost of six ongoing projects is more than Rs. 27.64 billion. The Ministry of Finance has requested over Rs. 5.5 billion for the ongoing development project of financial inclusion. Furthermore, the ministry requested Rs. 51.1 million for the Federal Government’s Policy Framework Project.

For the under-construction Federal Audit Complex, the MoF has demanded an allocation of Rs. 138.6 million in the next development budget. Similarly, Rs. 250 million has been sought for the Audit Management Information System project. In the next development budget, an amount of Rs. 100 million has been requested for the up-gradation of the Pakistan Mint, while for the construction of a new office building for the Competition Commission of Pakistan, the ministry has demanded over Rs 23.6 million in the next budget.