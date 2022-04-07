Nokia C2 2nd Edition Launched for Only $86

The Nokia C2 2nd Edition was originally unveiled during MWC 2022 in February, but the company did not reveal pricing or specification details back then. Now that the handset is up for sale in Europe, we finally have the missing bits of information.

The C2 2nd Edition is one of the rare compact phones with a 5.7-inch IPS LCD with 480p resolution and sizeable bezels all around. There is only a single camera at the back and no fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It does support face unlock, however.

The phone’s main chipset is an unnamed entry-level MediaTek SoC that comes with a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.5GHz. This is paired with 1GB/2GB RAM options, 32GB built-in storage, and a microSD card slot for expansion. It boots Android 11 Go Edition and is promised to get 2 years of security patches.

There is only a single 5MP camera on the front and back and both of them have an LED flash. The 2,400 mAh battery only has 5W charging support, but that should be more than enough for an entry-level phone.

The Nokia C2 2nd Edition is now available in Europe for only $86, but it will also arrive in other markets soon. It will be available in Gray and Blue color options.

Specifications