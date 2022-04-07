Teacher Catches Student’s Smartphone Inside Clipboard During Board Exam [Video]

While most students prepare well to succeed in exams on their own, some go to extreme lengths to trick the examiners in order to pass the exams through illicit means.

In one such incident, an examiner caught a student cheating using a smartphone skillfully installed inside a transparent clipboard.

According to details, the incident occurred in India’s Fatehabad district where a student of class 10 was caught using a smartphone during Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) exams.

The culprit had also opened different applications to help him in writing the correct answers. He was also communicating with his friends who were sending him photos of answers from the textbooks through WhatsApp.

Speaking in this regard, a BSEH spokesman said that the student was cheating in the English exam, adding that his paper was canceled immediately and a cheating case was also filed against him.

The video of the incident is currently doing the rounds on different social media platforms as users are urging the students to succeed in exams through hard work.

Here is the video of the smartphone-fitted clipboard: