17 Pakistani Universities Named Among Best Global Universities for 2022

By Haroon Hayder | Published Apr 5, 2022 | 4:38 pm

In an encouraging development, 21 Pakistani universities have featured in the Best Global Universities for 2022 published by US News and World Report, a Washington-based ranking guide.

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list. QAU is followed by Aga Khan University and COMSATS University Islamabad.

Here is the complete list of Pakistani universities on the 2022 Best Global Universities list:

Sr. No. University Ranking
1. Quaid-i-Azam University 461
2. Aga Khan University 473
3. COMSATS University Islamabad 495
4. National University of Sciences and Technology 922
5. University of Peshawar 933
6. University of Agriculture Faisalabad 954
7. Government College (GC) University Faisalabad 1,149
8. University of Punjab 1,242
9. Bahauddin Zakariya University 1,368
10. University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore 1,458
11. University of Karachi 1,543
12. University of Lahore 1,562
13. University of Sargodha 1,664
14. Government College (GC) University Lahore 1,739
15. Arid Agriculture University Unranked
16. Dow University of Health Sciences Unranked
17. University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila Unranked
The 2022 rankings include over 2,000 universities from 90 countries that have been ranked on the basis of the following 13 indicators.

  • Global research reputation
  • Regional research reputation
  • Publications
  • Books
  • Conferences
  • Normalized citation impact
  • Total citations
  • Number of publications that are among the 10% most cited
  • Percentage of total publications that are among the 10% most cited
  • International collaboration
  • International collaboration – relative to the country
  • Number of highly cited papers that are among the top 1% most cited in their respective field
  • Percentage of total publications that are among the top 1% most highly cited papers

The US and UK have occupied the top 10 positions on the list. Let’s have closer look at the top 10 universities.

Sr. No. University Country Rank
1. Harvard University US 1
2. Massachusetts Institute of Technology US 2
3. Stanford University US 3
4. University of California Berkeley US 4
5. University of Oxford UK 5
6. Columbia University US 6
7. University of Washington US 7
8. University of Cambridge UK 8
9. California Institute of Technology US 9
10. Johns Hopkins University US 9

 

