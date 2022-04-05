17 Pakistani Universities Named Among Best Global Universities for 2022

In an encouraging development, 21 Pakistani universities have featured in the Best Global Universities for 2022 published by US News and World Report, a Washington-based ranking guide.
Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list. QAU is followed by Aga Khan University and COMSATS University Islamabad.
Here is the complete list of Pakistani universities on the 2022 Best Global Universities list:
|Sr. No.
|University
|Ranking
|1.
|Quaid-i-Azam University
|461
|2.
|Aga Khan University
|473
|3.
|COMSATS University Islamabad
|495
|4.
|National University of Sciences and Technology
|922
|5.
|University of Peshawar
|933
|6.
|University of Agriculture Faisalabad
|954
|7.
|Government College (GC) University Faisalabad
|1,149
|8.
|University of Punjab
|1,242
|9.
|Bahauddin Zakariya University
|1,368
|10.
|University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore
|1,458
|11.
|University of Karachi
|1,543
|12.
|University of Lahore
|1,562
|13.
|University of Sargodha
|1,664
|14.
|Government College (GC) University Lahore
|1,739
|15.
|Arid Agriculture University
|Unranked
|16.
|Dow University of Health Sciences
|Unranked
|17.
|University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila
|Unranked
The 2022 rankings include over 2,000 universities from 90 countries that have been ranked on the basis of the following 13 indicators.
- Global research reputation
- Regional research reputation
- Publications
- Books
- Conferences
- Normalized citation impact
- Total citations
- Number of publications that are among the 10% most cited
- Percentage of total publications that are among the 10% most cited
- International collaboration
- International collaboration – relative to the country
- Number of highly cited papers that are among the top 1% most cited in their respective field
- Percentage of total publications that are among the top 1% most highly cited papers
The US and UK have occupied the top 10 positions on the list. Let’s have closer look at the top 10 universities.
|Sr. No.
|University
|Country
|Rank
|1.
|Harvard University
|US
|1
|2.
|Massachusetts Institute of Technology
|US
|2
|3.
|Stanford University
|US
|3
|4.
|University of California Berkeley
|US
|4
|5.
|University of Oxford
|UK
|5
|6.
|Columbia University
|US
|6
|7.
|University of Washington
|US
|7
|8.
|University of Cambridge
|UK
|8
|9.
|California Institute of Technology
|US
|9
|10.
|Johns Hopkins University
|US
|9