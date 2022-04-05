17 Pakistani Universities Named Among Best Global Universities for 2022

In an encouraging development, 21 Pakistani universities have featured in the Best Global Universities for 2022 published by US News and World Report, a Washington-based ranking guide.

Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) leads the chart among Pakistani universities on the list. QAU is followed by Aga Khan University and COMSATS University Islamabad.

Here is the complete list of Pakistani universities on the 2022 Best Global Universities list:

Sr. No. University Ranking 1. Quaid-i-Azam University 461 2. Aga Khan University 473 3. COMSATS University Islamabad 495 4. National University of Sciences and Technology 922 5. University of Peshawar 933 6. University of Agriculture Faisalabad 954 7. Government College (GC) University Faisalabad 1,149 8. University of Punjab 1,242 9. Bahauddin Zakariya University 1,368 10. University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore 1,458 11. University of Karachi 1,543 12. University of Lahore 1,562 13. University of Sargodha 1,664 14. Government College (GC) University Lahore 1,739 15. Arid Agriculture University Unranked 16. Dow University of Health Sciences Unranked 17. University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Taxila Unranked

The 2022 rankings include over 2,000 universities from 90 countries that have been ranked on the basis of the following 13 indicators.

Global research reputation

Regional research reputation

Publications

Books

Conferences

Normalized citation impact

Total citations

Number of publications that are among the 10% most cited

Percentage of total publications that are among the 10% most cited

International collaboration

International collaboration – relative to the country

Number of highly cited papers that are among the top 1% most cited in their respective field

Percentage of total publications that are among the top 1% most highly cited papers

The US and UK have occupied the top 10 positions on the list. Let’s have closer look at the top 10 universities.