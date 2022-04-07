Punjab University Achieves New Landmark in International Rankings

With the addition of two new subjects, Punjab University (PU) has achieved a new milestone in the latest subject-wise rankings of universities worldwide and got 15 of its subjects rated in the latest QS World Universities Rankings.

According to a press release, the newly-added subjects in the QS subject-wise raking are Theology, Divinity, and Religious Studies, and Engineering & Technology, which have been ranked 101-130 and 451-500 respectively.

PU has also retained its position in Petroleum Engineering subject, for which it has been ranked among the world’s top 101 to 150 institutions.

Commenting on the development, PU’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Niaz Ahmad, said that the university had never been ranked subject-wise until 2017.

“The administration introduced several reforms and for the first time, its three subjects were ranked in 2019, 5 subjects in 2020, 13 subjects in 2021, and now its 15 subjects have been placed in the international subject-wise rankings,” he explained.

Prof. Ahmed also remarked that PU has improved its rankings in several subjects as compared to the previous year.

According to the QS data, PU has improved its subject-wise rankings against the 2021 rankings, the details of which are as follows:

Subject QS Rankings 2022 QS Rankings 2021 Agriculture & Forestry 251-300 301-350 Natural Sciences 351-400 401-450 Physics & Astronomy 401-450 451-500 Computer Science & Information System 451-500 501-550 Social Sciences & Management 451-500 501-520 Business & Management 401-450 451-500

PU also retained its positions in other subjects such as Pharmacy and Pharmacology (251-300), Mathematics (401-450), Environmental Sciences (401-450), Biological Sciences (451-500), Chemistry (451-500), and Chemical Engineering (401-410).