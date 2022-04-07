Babar Azam Himself Pulled Out of The Hundred 2022: Sources

Pakistan skipper opted to pull out of The Hundred tournament this summer, our sources have confirmed. Despite being among the most expensive players in the draft, Babar Azam decided not to be a part of the tournament due to personal reasons.

ALSO READ Zimbabwe Cricketer Wants More People to Talk About Imam-ul-Haq

After being named player of the ODI aeries against Australia for his match-winning consecutive centuries, Babar Azam has decided to take a break from cricket till the start of the next international series.

With Pakistan having no games in the next couple of months, most of the players signed to play for County Championship and other leagues. However, Babar Azam neither joined any county club nor was he picked in The Hundred draft.

The top T20 batter was listed among the most expensive players in the draft but remained unsold, which surprised many cricket fans. Now the reason has been revealed as sources told that Babar Azam himself opted out of it.

In response to a question by our sources, Babar said that he has been playing continuously within bio-secure bubbles which is why he wants to rest in Ramadan and give time to his family.

The star cricketer has not made himself available for any leagues in the upcoming months as he wants to take a rest and spend time with his family. Moreover, the skipper has also decided to utilize the break from international cricket in preparing for the home series against West Indies.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Reveals His Plans for Break From International Cricket

Pakistan will host West Indies for the three-match ODI series in June.