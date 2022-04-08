Fans Lose Interest in IPL As TV Ratings Nosedive

Fans seem to lose interest in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as viewership has declined. Reportedly, the TV ratings for the first week of IPL 2022 are 33% less as compared to the last year.

Indian Premier League is arguably the world’s biggest T20 league with massive viewership. Fans’ obsession with the league has made it the biggest brand of cricket economically over the years.

High profit margins have in turn helped IPL attract big cricketing names and even more hype. However, the start of this year has not been as good for IPL as it was expected to be. With ten star-studded teams competing for the trophy, the response from cricket lovers was expected to soar to new heights but it has not happened so far.

Many have declared the long duration of the league as a reason behind the decline in interest.

This year 70 IPL matches apart from the final round are scheduled between ten teams. So far, 15 matches have been played. IPL started on 26 March and it is set to be played till 29 May.