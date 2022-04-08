Fatima Sana Officially Receives ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award

Pakistan’s young pacer finally received her trophy for the ICC Emerging Cricketer of the Year Award. Fatima Sana had been declared the emerging cricketer for her outstanding bowling performances in ODI and T20I throughout the year 2021.

Fatima Sana was named ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year as she took the joint highest wickets in ODIs last year. The star pacer made an impact with her batting as well. Serving for the national team, she kept turning heads with incredible talent despite being new in the international arena.

Owing to her brilliant bowling performances and impactful presence in team Pakistan, ICC named the young fast bowler as ICC Women’s Emerging Cricketer of the Year.

The award was announced earlier this year, however, Fatima Sana’s trophy has now been finally delivered. Fatima Sana is the first Pakistani woman to win an ICC award.

Posing with the prestigious trophy, Fatima Sana expressed pride and gratitude upon receiving the accolade. She also vowed to continue the journey of success for Pakistan.

Recently, the awards for ICC Cricketer of the Year, ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year, and ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year won by Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, and Muhammad Rizwan respectively were also delivered.