KSE-100 Gains Over 1,400 Points After Political Clarity

Bulls took control of the benchmark KSE-100 index for the 2nd consecutive trading day as it gained over 1,400 points during the early hours of the day as the market reacted to Saturday’s political drama.

The bourse made strides right from the opening bell, with KSE-100 gaining over 1,400 points and rising above 45,000 within the first 10 minutes.

At the time of filing this report, the benchmark index was up by 1,461 points and stood at 45,905 points at 12:00 PM.

Today’s intraday surge has been notably fueled by a dramatic week of political drama that ended with Prime Minister Imran Khan being ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote on Saturday.

The vote was held past midnight after opposition benches brought a motion against him, following days of political uncertainty.

Also, the market is reacting to the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) interest rate hike from Thursday, which was raised by 250 basis points to 12.25 percent from 9.75 percent, the highest one-shot increase since the 300 bps in October-1996.

This is an intraday market update.