Pakistan, India Unite as Rizwan and Pujara Set to Play Together

Pakistan’s Muhammad Rizwan and India’s Cheteshwar Pujara are set to don the same jerseys as both players begin their County Championship stint with Sussex.

Pakistan’s Test vice-captain and wicket-keeper batter, Muhammad Rizwan, has joined Sussex County Club for the County Championship and T20 Blast. On the other hand, Indian cricketer, Cheteshwar Pujara, is also representing the same club.

Both the players, despite playing for archrivals in international cricket, will entertain their fans by playing together in County Championship. Muhammad Rizwan and Cheteshwar Pujara have both joined the squad and have also started doing practice together.

Both the cricketers expressed excitement to begin the English summer with Sussex County in County Championship.

Can't wait ⏰ to take the field! https://t.co/DR2tQKuFyu — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 12, 2022

Muhammad Rizwan and Cheteshwar Pujara will be in action on 14 April as Sussex lock horns with Derbyshire. It is worth mentioning that Shan Masood will be representing Derbyshire.