PM Shehbaz Urges Narendra Modi to Resolve Kashmir Issue

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has thanked his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for congratulating him on getting elected as Pakistan’s premier.

Taking to his personal Twitter account, Shehbaz Sharif penned that Pakistan wishes to have peaceful and cooperative ties with India, adding that settlement of the Kashmir issue is indispensable.

He added that Pakistan’s sacrifices for peace and stability in the region are well-known and suggested Modi focus on the socio-economic development of the people of both countries.

Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and.. https://t.co/0M1wxhhvjV — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 12, 2022

In his first speech after securing a thin majority in the National Assembly, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had suggested India work together for the betterment of people on both sides of the border. He had also called for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue in line with the international resolutions.

Soon after, Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, took to Twitter and extended his heartfelt wishes to Shehbaz Sharif on getting elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Judging by the tweet, the Indian premier has somewhat ignored the suggestion of Shehbaz Sharif and linked the economic development of people of both sides with India’s desire for a peaceful and stable region instead.

Certainly, Modi did not take into account the flagrant violations of Pakistani airspace by Indian armed forces in recent years, which could have led to a full-blown war between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.