Rupee Marginally Up 2nd Day in a Row Against US Dollar

By ProPK Staff | Published May 2, 2024 | 4:36 pm

The Pakistani rupee closed in green against the US Dollar second day in a row today after opening trade at 278 in the interbank market.

It rose marginally against the greenback and most of the other major currencies today.

The interbank rate stayed at 278 most of the day before closing at the same level. Open market rates across multiple currency counters were strictly in the 278 level today.

The PKR appreciated by 0.005 percent to close at 278.30 after gaining one paisa against the dollar today.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, the rupee has so far appreciated by 2.715 percent.

Overall, the rupee is down nearly Rs. 51.23 since January 2023. Since April 2022, it is down Rs. 95.23 against the greenback. As per the exchange rate movements seen today, the PKR gained just one paisa today.

The PKR was green against most of the other major currencies in the interbank market today. It was stable against the UAE Dirham (AED) and the Saudi Riyal (SAR) and gained 31 paisas against the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and 47 paisas against the British Pound (GBP).

Meanwhile, it lost 15 paisas against the Euro (EUR) and 25 paisas against the Australian Dollar (AUD) in today’s interbank currency market.

