Kamran Akmal Claims Babar Isn’t Great or a Match-Winner

Former Pakistani wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal has criticized the team’s recent performance against Australia in the home series and has said that the visitors defeated Pakistan with a weak team.

While criticizing Pakistan’s defensive approach throughout the series, the former right-handed batter said that the goals you set for yourself only help if you win the match and score 100s in different formats.

“When you play to keep protecting yourself, whether it’s Babar or anyone else, I don’t think it will help. You won’t be among the greats, and your cricket won’t go up,” he added.

Australia recently played a full series in Pakistan after 24 years where the hosts won the ODI series by 2-1 while the visitors claimed the Test series by 1-0 along with the one-off T20 match last week.

Kamran Akmal further said that it was fear and playing selfishly that forced Pakistan to lose the Test leg of the series while they played even worse in the T20 match.

Akmal had also criticized Pakistan when they lost the Test series and said that the team was afraid of defeat and they need to change their defensive attitude if they want to succeed against the high-flying Australian team.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar-led Pakistan was appreciated in the cricket fraternity for their magnificent performance. Pakistan’s batters made several national and international records and defeated Australia in an ODI series after two decades.