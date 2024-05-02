Former England Captain Believes Pakistan and India Will be Knocked Out Early in T20 World Cup 2024

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has boldly predicted the four teams he believes will reach the semifinals of the upcoming T20 World Cup and has omitted traditional powerhouses Pakistan and India from his list.

Michael Vaughan predicted the four semifinalists and wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, “My 4 Semifinalists for the T20 WC, England, Australia, South Africa, and the West Indies.”

The omission of India and Pakistan who are perennial contenders in the T20 World Cup to reach the semis, sparked immediate debate among cricket fans and pundits. Fans expressed disbelief at Vaughan’s bold prediction, given the track record of these teams in major T20 tournaments.

Three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean will host the awaited mega-event this year, where both Pakistan and India will battle against each other at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium.

So far, England, Australia, India and South Africa have announced their squads for the T20I World Cup while it is expected that Pakistan and West Indies will announce their squads soon.

A total of twenty teams have qualified for the mega-event and four teams will be divided into five groups where the top two teams from each group will make it to the Super 8s stage.

Following this eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams and from these groups the top two teams will qualify for the semifinals eventually.

