Here’s Why PTCL is Shutting Down Charji Services

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) recently announced the discontinuation of its Charji dongle services, in over 25 cities across Pakistan. The Charji dongle has now been replaced with Ufone’s 4G Blaze device.

ALSO READ PTCL is Ending Charji Services in Over 25 Cities

PTCL has now shared official comments on why it is ending its Charji services. This discontinuation comes as PTCL’s 20-year Wireless Local Loop (WLL) license to run Charji-like devices comes to an end. This license was issued to PTCL by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in 2004, but it has now expired as WLL technology is now deemed outdated.

PTCL is now marketing Ufone’s 4G Blaze network as a replacement for Charji with faster speeds, greater reliability, and a wider range of benefits.

A spokesperson for PTCL Group said:

We are committed to providing our customers with the best possible telecom experience. The transition to Ufone 4G Blaze technology is a significant step forward in achieving this goal, and we are confident that our customers will appreciate the enhanced services and features offered by this cutting-edge technology.

ALSO READ PTA Receives Over 17,000 Complaints Against Telcos in March 2024

It is worth mentioning that customers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir will continue to enjoy uninterrupted Charji services, while those interested in availing the discount offer can visit their nearest joint shop with their Charji device to upgrade to the new Ufone Blaze device.

As a reminder, the Ufone Blaze 4G device is currently being offered at a 50% discount as compensation. The price has been dropped from Rs. 5,500 to Rs. 2,750. It is unclear how long the offer will last.